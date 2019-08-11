Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Kilroy Rlty (KRC) Holder Honeywell International Raised Position by $540,000

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 46,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 428,768 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 25/04/2018 – KILROY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.49 TO $3.64, EST. $3.56; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Net $36.2M; 25/04/2018 – KILROY 1Q FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 9,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 142,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 151,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd owns 1.36 million shares. Nomura Asset Communications Limited reported 63,390 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Utd Advisers Lc owns 10,017 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management invested in 0.02% or 680 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 15,568 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 13,351 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,579 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 66,193 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.04% or 171,158 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 68,553 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. M&T Financial Bank Corporation reported 6,374 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,640 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 0% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 0.15% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 14,854 shares to 50,462 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 45,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

