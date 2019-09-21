Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $576,180; Westwood Global Investments Holds Stake in Ternium (TX)

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 31,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 173,126 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 10,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 322,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66 million, down from 333,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fin Advantage Inc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 121,488 shares. Northpointe Ltd holds 1.12% or 64,226 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Insur Com has 1.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.24M shares. Leavell Mngmt Inc invested in 67,225 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Farmers Communications holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 154,015 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 98,148 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 157,440 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Rothschild Il has 228,900 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 28,130 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd holds 8,411 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Management Co holds 191,674 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associate has 40,735 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp holds 0.87% or 366,778 shares. Synovus Finance reported 497,601 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kb Home Com (NYSE:KBH) by 156,342 shares to 436,447 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 16,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.