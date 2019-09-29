Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.78 Million; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Salient Trust Company Lta Has Upped Position by $2.80 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 32,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.09M, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 13,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 45,877 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, up from 32,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 184,607 shares to 693,143 shares, valued at $30.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 129,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,997 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 424 shares to 11,058 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 16,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,987 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).