Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Jackson Wealth Management Increased Stake

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 73.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 30,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 10,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 40,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 19.68 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 33.82 million shares traded or 12.17% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 11,403 shares to 45,225 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.