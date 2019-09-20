Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Trimmed Its Stake by $758,322; Arrow Financial Cut Its Us Bancorp New (USB) Holding by $754,520

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp New (USB) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 14,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 35,635 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, down from 50,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.8. About 3.39M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, down from 273,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 15.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $460.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,689 shares to 120,138 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 23,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,900 shares to 16,994 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 30,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).