Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose While Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $772,051; Second Curve Capital Raised Its Holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by $3.06 Million as Valuation Rose

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 473,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56 million, down from 487,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 9.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 1.30 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 173,256 shares to 183,580 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 11,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

