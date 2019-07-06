Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose While Covington Capital Management Raised by $412,128 Its Holding; Brahman Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $75.04 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 2.01M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 7,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92M, up from 268,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $732,069 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $352.28 million for 6.73 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,425 shares to 97,604 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 22,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,391 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).