Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose While Spectrum Management Group Has Trimmed Stake; Winslow Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in United Nat Food Com (UNFI)

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 56,494 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 4.24M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35 million are owned by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bbt Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Principal Finance Group holds 0.01% or 418,298 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group Incorporated owns 9,325 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 686,422 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 327,112 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 7,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). South Dakota Investment Council holds 162,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 219,000 shares. Group Incorporated reported 38,777 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 13,100 shares. Symons Capital holds 0.07% or 12,335 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 916 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc owns 12,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 108,660 shares to 871,376 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,410 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp has 18,888 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt invested in 0.36% or 163,835 shares. Mengis has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Holderness Invs Co has 1.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.24% or 257,353 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 1.58M shares. 523,211 are held by Bluestein R H &. Mai holds 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 363,625 shares. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 53,061 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Bell Retail Bank owns 59,575 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 75,853 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Moreover, Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 2.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 142,190 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 25,861 shares. 294,747 are held by Patten And Patten Tn. Utah Retirement holds 0.92% or 856,890 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.