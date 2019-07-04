Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Rose While Laffer Investments Has Lowered Position by $340.62 Million; As Synopsys (SNPS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bessemer Group Has Upped Its Stake

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 295,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.97M, up from 815,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 991,384 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,880 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695.39 million, down from 19,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 613,754 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,781 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 19,107 shares. Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Hartford Management Company holds 0.05% or 16,270 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 149 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 114,107 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 125 are owned by Ironwood Ltd Liability. Greenleaf Tru has 4,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 890 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). United Service Automobile Association invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 1.01 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $125.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack Gladstone Finl Cp (NASDAQ:PGC) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc by 43 shares to 1,745 shares, valued at $1.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth invested in 13,876 shares. John G Ullman & Inc has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,571 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc reported 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 0% or 90,071 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 10,026 shares. Lenox Wealth, Ohio-based fund reported 3,586 shares. Michigan-based Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Court Place Advsr Lc has 139,547 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cna Fincl has invested 2.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.85% or 69.23M shares. Front Barnett Limited Co holds 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 47,276 shares.