Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Schwartz Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake; Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Lowered Holding by $501,012

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 466,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16M, down from 476,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $230.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc analyzed 83,502 shares as the company's stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $515.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 398,756 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 25,000 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.