Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Roberts Glore & Company Lowered by $551,448 Its Holding; Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $762,300

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 1.66 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 6.04 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipswich Management Incorporated accumulated 6,355 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company reported 3,588 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding holds 2.20M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 488,838 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). M&T State Bank Corp accumulated 114,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ativo Capital Management Lc invested in 11,411 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na owns 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 36,444 shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability Company invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Chevy Chase Holdings Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 475,199 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.17 million shares stake. Bp Public Limited Co owns 59,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Atkinson Asset stated it has 90,180 shares or 4.25% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 370,588 shares to 9.11 million shares, valued at $599.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,029 are held by Waverton Inv Management Ltd. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 214,614 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northern owns 61.16M shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Communications Na invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moneta Grp Inc Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 587 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stellar Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 32,422 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc holds 0.3% or 49,649 shares. Coastline invested in 0.95% or 119,828 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 38,034 shares. Brinker reported 295,065 shares. Family Mngmt Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,559 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 366,778 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Mathes Inc invested in 7,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network holds 0.33% or 197,659 shares in its portfolio.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.57 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.