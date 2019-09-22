Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Roberts Glore & Company Has Lowered Its Position by $551,448; Covalent Partners Has Increased Position in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) by $1.09 Million

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 15.61M shares traded or 15.74% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability holds 0.71% or 625,248 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring, Sweden-based fund reported 10,022 shares. Southeast Asset Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 9,127 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Co holds 2.16% or 870,936 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 4.67M shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 561,170 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 994,462 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 12,749 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Terril Brothers Inc has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 12.84 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc reported 18,000 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt accumulated 177,573 shares. Private Na holds 74,379 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Gp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0% or 309,696 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 311,331 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 55,100 shares. Parkside Bank & holds 1,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0% or 2.01 million shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 34,861 shares. State Street reported 14.97M shares. Qs Investors holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 25,400 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Company invested in 0% or 123,903 shares. Montgomery Management, Maryland-based fund reported 32,344 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 38.29M shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J had bought 177,100 shares worth $359,065.