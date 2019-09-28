Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Oppenheimer & Close Has Cut Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Citizens & Northern Boosted Its Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 11,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 37,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 08/05/2018 – INTEL TO POWER ANDROID-BASED IN-VEHICLE INFOTAINMENT FOR VOLVO; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 19/03/2018 – Wiwynn Demonstrates Wiwynn® Cluster Manager with NVMe over Fabric Based on Intel® Rack Scale Design at OCP US Summit; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Cybersecurity Still Dominates as a Massive Risk for Major Corporations – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons Datadog Is a Hot IPO – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 769,740 shares. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orrstown Svcs has 3,905 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated reported 3.05% stake. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 65,613 shares. Adage Partners Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.20 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2.68M shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 41,177 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 20,038 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First City Capital Management Inc reported 21,333 shares. Piershale Fin Gru invested in 5,965 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,890 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Intel Stock Is the Best Semiconductor Name to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Alibaba’s Chipmaking Business a Long-Term Threat to Intel? – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Intel promotes two Oregon execs to EVP roles – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Microsoft, Samsung Back AI Translation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 46,080 shares to 6,828 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,041 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).