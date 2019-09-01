Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Hourglass Capital Lowered Its Position by $612,150; New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Its Stake in Zoetis (ZTS) by $370,400

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 697,179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.19 million, down from 700,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.60M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 268,337 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, down from 279,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Management Inc owns 34,076 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt reported 13,825 shares. Georgia-based Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C has invested 0.58% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Jacobs & Ca, California-based fund reported 111,587 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Chemical Savings Bank holds 5,371 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2.61M shares. Shine Advisory Svcs accumulated 1,153 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 85,017 were reported by Autus Asset Llc. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,941 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartline Invest owns 85,835 shares. 4,384 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Mariner Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 33,791 shares. Tributary Mngmt Llc owns 5,700 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,678 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innovative Industrial Proper by 5,617 shares to 6,217 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,159 shares to 151,871 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 47,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,560 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

