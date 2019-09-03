Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Cut Its Holding by $7.16 Million; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Lifted Prologis (PLD) Position by $3.54 Million; Stock Value Rose

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 6.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 49,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 868,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.47M, up from 818,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 541,582 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 11,050 shares to 506,200 shares, valued at $26.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 163,349 shares to 403,388 shares, valued at $40.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 17,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,681 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).