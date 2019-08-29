Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Guinness Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Holding; Peconic Partners Has Lifted Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $211.70 Million as Valuation Rose

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16 million, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 628,932 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 534,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87 million, up from 526,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.44 million shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 0% or 2,610 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 97,117 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 312,250 shares. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group owns 1.30 million shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.32% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ls Inv Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 3,352 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 38,834 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,737 shares. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 733 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 197,170 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has invested 0.17% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Serv has 7,578 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.37% or 53,160 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd invested in 0.18% or 10,000 shares. The Indiana-based Indiana Trust & Investment Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dodge & Cox invested in 31.19 million shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 84,746 shares. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 196,101 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd accumulated 1,310 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lederer And Assoc Investment Counsel Ca holds 33,270 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 29,965 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 451,957 shares.