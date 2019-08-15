Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $584,749; Harvey Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Shares Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 1.34M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.33% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 22.85 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 160,209 shares to 30,500 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,729 shares, and cut its stake in Att Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 248,012 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 1,924 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Horan Management owns 2,175 shares. Moreover, Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership has 1.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carderock Capital Mgmt Inc has 21,918 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com stated it has 9,472 shares. Notis has invested 1.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,313 shares. Holderness Com holds 21,749 shares. Forbes J M And Company Llp invested in 0.16% or 3,999 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,148 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 64 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 441,984 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 46,635 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 26,390 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt L P, a Florida-based fund reported 5,364 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Co owns 801,828 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. One Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ifrah Finance Service Incorporated has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Co has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 46,233 are held by Connable Office. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2,335 shares. Longer accumulated 51,075 shares. Cookson Peirce And has 531,663 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Kansas-based Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caprock Group reported 83,861 shares stake. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc invested in 3.89% or 279,429 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,912 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.