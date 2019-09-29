Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Its Position; Brookstone Capital Management Increased Flowers Foods (FLO) Stake by $2.05 Million; Shares Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 12,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 18,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, down from 31,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 358.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 89,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 113,954 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 24,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 657,047 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

