Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While 10-15 Associates Cut Its Stake by $758,322; Wealthquest Has Cut American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding by $5.08 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 14,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,122 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, down from 273,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 8.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp sold 49,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 343,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, down from 393,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 129,780 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.96 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.72 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.