Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Maintained by Fragasso Group Inc; Wagner Bowman Management Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Increased by $333,000

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $117.78. About 118,099 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 11,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,976 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 52,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 8.11M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illinois gaming hits hyperspeed – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Transaction to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

