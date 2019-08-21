Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Increased by Fulton Bank; Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Trimmed Stake as Valuation Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 540,652 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Tender Offer Now Scheduled to Expire April 13; 12/03/2018 – President Trump Says Broadcom Must Cease Attempt to Take Over Qualcomm, Citing National Security Concerns; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS FIRST EVALUATED NON-HEADCOUNT EXPENSE REDUCTIONS, BUT CONCLUDED THAT A WORKFORCE REDUCTION IS NEEDED- SPOKESPERSON; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 8,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 100,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 91,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 878,290 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate, New York-based fund reported 849,952 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Com has invested 1.22% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 1.18 million shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,795 shares. Monetary Management Incorporated owns 13,125 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.64% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 505,393 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 39,294 shares stake. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested in 0.04% or 5,160 shares. 100,888 are held by Bbva Compass Fincl Bank. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 3,800 shares. Roosevelt Group stated it has 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 66,957 are held by Amg Trust Bancshares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 11,341 shares to 142,077 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 7,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Premier Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 116,471 are owned by Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Company. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 1.01% or 33,588 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division stated it has 423,915 shares. Oak Assocs Oh owns 1.57 million shares. Moreover, Ssi Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2,509 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc reported 2.25 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 8.00 million shares. Peapack Gladstone invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cibc World Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.16 million shares. Dorsey Wright Associates holds 6,196 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nordea Ab holds 19.14 million shares. Community Tru invested in 404,476 shares. First Dallas owns 29,868 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 14,106 shares to 84,790 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX) by 14,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,852 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VIGAX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

