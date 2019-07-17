Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Held by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc; Brookfield Asset Management Raised Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stake by $7.72 Million

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.39. About 2.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 858,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.23M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $616.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 161,690 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares to 29,549 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,066 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 59,692 shares. Veritable LP owns 339,433 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh reported 17,344 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt accumulated 156,723 shares. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 173,719 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Notis accumulated 31,910 shares. Gateway Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 4,624 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.13M were reported by Natixis. Wisconsin Capital Limited Liability reported 41,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,497 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 2.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 69,820 shares. Heritage Investors Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 681,015 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management reported 33,932 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 25,678 shares. Brookfield Asset Management has 0.13% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Emory University owns 0.6% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 87,560 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Indiana-based Spectrum Mgmt Gp has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 6,298 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 277,282 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 20,102 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 1,800 shares. Raymond James Services Inc accumulated 10,028 shares. Westwood Gru owns 0.03% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 305,822 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 1.03M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 500,000 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0% in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 1.08 million shares to 290,316 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 96,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).