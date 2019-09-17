Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Boosted by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc; Mastercard (MA) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosted Its Stake by $229.95 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 136.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 199,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 84,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 871,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4.83M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28B, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $276.25. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Mngmt invested in 0.69% or 16,835 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 37,785 shares. Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 14,160 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Lc has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Of America holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,250 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 4,430 shares. The Virginia-based Markel Corp has invested 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La holds 11,665 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc owns 1,200 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has 23,342 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 25,247 are owned by Sigma Planning. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,695 were accumulated by Mairs & Power Inc. Boston Common Asset Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32M. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 87,052 shares to 50,968 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 476,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,727 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

