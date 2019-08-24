Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Ing Groep Nv Has Decreased by $43.18 Million Its Position; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Holder 10-15 Associates Boosted Stake

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 2,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, up from 94,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.19M shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 70.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 814,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 343,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.57 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares to 97,053 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 9,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,255 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 60 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corp has invested 1.59% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bessemer has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.35% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Whittier Tru Co owns 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 40,825 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pettee Invsts Incorporated invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Carlson Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Benedict Advisors Inc reported 2,093 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 81,812 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 0% stake. Suntrust Banks accumulated 346,675 shares. 72,526 are owned by Washington Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg holds 5,280 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Amarillo Comml Bank owns 5,151 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 366,252 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aviva Public Limited Com owns 2.91M shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Palouse Capital Mgmt holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,160 shares. Diversified Trust Co holds 174,358 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Trust reported 163,230 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Carolina-based Smith Salley & has invested 3.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kames Capital Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S&Co stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 87,834 are owned by Canandaigua Bancorp &. Zwj Invest Counsel invested 2.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,721 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 759,931 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $131.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

