Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Fulton Bank Has Raised Its Stake; Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Cut Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Value Rose

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 19,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.40M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 8,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 100,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 91,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 3.72M shares. Moneta Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,019 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management stated it has 4.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Financial Advantage has 120,933 shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,538 shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank accumulated 0.11% or 5,151 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 214,149 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has 1.07 million shares. Farmers Comml Bank holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,841 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Miles Capital has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stanley holds 0.96% or 73,154 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 0.62% or 50,569 shares in its portfolio. 856,383 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 1.19 million were accumulated by River Road Asset Management Lc.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amg Fds (MRLIX) by 97,536 shares to 282,377 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Tr Ii by 14,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,980 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VIGAX).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.54M for 365.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 12,598 shares to 404,314 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 12,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 167,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation New York has 2,245 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Communication Limited, Japan-based fund reported 380 shares. 1.61 million are owned by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Navellier And Associate holds 0.93% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 24,426 shares. Spectrum Group Inc reported 149 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). White Elm Cap Lc has invested 4.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 109 were reported by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd accumulated 505 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mathes Com Inc has 1.96% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 15,632 shares. 1,000 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation.