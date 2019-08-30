Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined While F&V Capital Management Decreased by $704,900 Its Position; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Lowered Stake by $1.55 Million

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 49,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,639 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 237,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 12.14 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 179,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 192,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 11.96M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 98,672 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $68.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 84,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Agf Investments America Incorporated has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt owns 14,393 shares. Lathrop Management accumulated 0.16% or 17,480 shares. Payden & Rygel accumulated 455,500 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 322,528 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 1.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 234,607 shares. Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). North American Mngmt Corporation holds 187,558 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 22,730 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 48,008 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Us State Bank De has 4.34 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Anchor Advisors Ltd stated it has 11,068 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 95,185 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AT&T AND STARZ ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR CARRIAGE AGREEMENT – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Increasing Competition, Netflix Stock Looks Less and Less Bulletproof – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky And Cohen Security owns 46,912 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,330 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.68% or 54,377 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Co owns 36,730 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Mirador Prtnrs Lp holds 11,778 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital reported 7,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine Inc stated it has 14,948 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden Management has invested 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based M&T Bancshares has invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Country Tru Bank stated it has 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.28 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9,517 are owned by Gsa Prtn Llp. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,881 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 1.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 614,929 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.