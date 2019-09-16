Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Benin Management Has Decreased Position by $983,826; As Amazon (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Dock Street Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.25 million, down from 16,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $38.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.52. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 29/03/2018 – Trump Criticizes Amazon, Says Online Retailer Pays ‘Little or No Taxes’ to State, Local Governments; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,151 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 51,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 5.09M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.87 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.