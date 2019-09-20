Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined While Beech Hill Advisors Raised Holding; Truenorth Has Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position as Share Price Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 11,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 106,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, up from 94,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 15.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 5,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 15,832 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 21,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $267.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,327 shares to 15,340 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Management stated it has 7,800 shares. Zacks Invest holds 2.04 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 1.08% or 110,500 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1.19% stake. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,698 shares. Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y invested in 37,233 shares or 2.28% of the stock. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability Co, New Hampshire-based fund reported 112,275 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Investment Advsrs reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northside Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montecito Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0.85% or 51,625 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orleans Cap Management La, Louisiana-based fund reported 42,390 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

