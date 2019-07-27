Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Stake by $3.75 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 204.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Bessemer Limited Liability has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,415 are owned by Advisory Ser Inc. Northstar Group Incorporated reported 2,717 shares. Sabal Tru reported 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4.65M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gladius Capital Limited Partnership owns 6,574 shares. Filament Ltd owns 681 shares. Fdx holds 4,867 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Management Mi owns 2,561 shares. Nomura has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ally Fincl Inc reported 12,000 shares. Tillar reported 1,003 shares. Gw Henssler Associates, Georgia-based fund reported 634 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,515 shares to 97,615 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,816 shares to 65,897 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 126,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,004 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 705,221 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 15,000 shares. Sky Group Lc holds 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 11,021 shares. Patten Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 62,903 shares. 7,051 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Moreover, Marco Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 3.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mai Capital invested in 363,625 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,797 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated owns 43,663 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advsr Lc has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Madrona Financial Services Limited Liability Co has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.47% or 3.57M shares. First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa invested in 0.74% or 21,782 shares. Athena Capital Ltd owns 182,730 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).