Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Position; Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose While Patten & Patten Trimmed Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 7.95 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, down from 31,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $266.14. About 444,021 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Lc accumulated 1,025 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,629 shares. 98,160 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment. Natixis holds 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 39,980 shares. Gradient Invests invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fin Counselors invested in 0.11% or 10,342 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 0.06% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 3,143 shares. Glynn Capital Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,000 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co holds 394,018 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 447,086 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.31% stake. Montag A & Associates stated it has 0.45% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Glenmede Co Na has 0.01% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares to 12,527 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares to 468,300 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.29 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,619 were reported by Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 856,383 shares. Philadelphia Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 235,646 shares. Cap City Fl reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 340,002 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 3.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.92% or 856,890 shares in its portfolio. 7,652 were accumulated by First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment. 23,219 are held by Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership. Park National Oh holds 2.82% or 929,653 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.76% or 32,755 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 5,364 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). S&Co reported 1.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

