Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $7.16 Million; Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake Maintained by Prince Street Capital Management Llc

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ashford Capital Incorporated stated it has 450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 3,609 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Viking Global Investors Lp holds 1.78% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 611,869 shares. Investure reported 14,705 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ca owns 77,127 shares or 4.66% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% or 28,822 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 658 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.07% or 476,201 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.22% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fdx Advisors accumulated 937 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 96,414 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares to 485,400 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.04% or 640 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust Com has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First City Management Inc stated it has 21,333 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 53,576 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 57,569 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability owns 0.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,276 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com invested in 46,322 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 257,353 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 110,308 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Franklin Street Nc has invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 160,173 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Co has 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 82,984 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 504,530 shares. Pzena Investment Management Lc has 579,112 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 15,400 shares to 748,800 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.