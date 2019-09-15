Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Hartford Financial Management Upped Stake by $486,000; Nea Management Company Holding in Epizyme (EPZM) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.94M, down from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 1.74 million shares traded or 122.93% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 346.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14M shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 279,362 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 57,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset invested in 21,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Incorporated owns 190,125 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artal Gru Sa holds 1.65M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 230,390 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 16,776 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 23,425 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0% or 19,570 shares. Pdt Prtn Limited owns 193,672 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 957,672 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 932 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 72,700 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $299.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

