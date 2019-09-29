Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding Raised by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc; Cahill Financial Advisors Decreased Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $458,450

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 64,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 823,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.05 million, up from 759,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mairs and Powers Growth Fund Comments on 3M – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,546 are held by Smithfield. Dean Invest Associates reported 21,875 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 13,309 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has 160,365 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.31% or 236,140 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 3,814 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kopp Investment Limited holds 0.62% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,143 shares. 1,309 are owned by Towercrest. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 58,672 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 153,449 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 1.82% or 204,549 shares. Moreover, Ccm Advisers Lc has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Markel holds 208,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap reported 1,825 shares stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems Rewards Shareholders with 6% Quarterly Dividend Boost (CSCO) – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.