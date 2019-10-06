Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding Maintained by Ballentine Partners Llc; As Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Has Upped Holding

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $117.45. About 588,820 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 49,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 54,305 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 7,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,030 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 44,836 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1.59% stake. Carroll Fin Assoc has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,400 shares. Koshinski Asset owns 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,519 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,595 shares. Voloridge Mgmt holds 1.13M shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 41,177 shares. Palisade Asset Management reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Chester Advsr Inc invested in 6,644 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 322,611 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. Schulhoff And Inc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D E Shaw And Com has 603,726 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Pcl has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 429,500 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $86.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 69,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).