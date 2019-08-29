Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding by $303,690 as Shares Declined; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Position in Blackrock (BLK) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 17,023 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, up from 16,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $413.84. About 565,764 shares traded or 5.58% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 09/04/2018 – RUPERT HARRISON, BLACKROCK CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, TO BLOOMBERG; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Net Asset Value(s); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS SEE NO CONCERN ABOUT BROADER HEALTH OF FINANCIAL SYSTEM, AS WAS THE CASE IN MID-2011; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK TO EXERT INFLUENCE MANAGING BODIES; 08/05/2018 – Blackrock UK Smaller Companies Buys 2.3% of Avingtrans Plc; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ETFS IN EUROPE HAVE “TREMENDOUS GROWTH POTENTIAL”; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “PREFER TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES THROUGH RELATED EQUITIES AND DEBT TODAY”; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Total Voting Rights

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 36,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 42,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 296,117 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 541,652 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9.61M shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Savant Capital Limited Liability holds 0.35% or 34,766 shares. Guardian Cap LP accumulated 24,429 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 51,191 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cardinal Capital Mngmt holds 1.94% or 126,061 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 2.52 million shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Old National Financial Bank In reported 139,949 shares stake. Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Coastline Trust Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 123,843 shares. New York-based Grace & White Inc New York has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hennessy Advsr invested in 128,238 shares or 0.32% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 126,100 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares to 140,031 shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Ltd Llc owns 10,633 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 753 shares stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 1.79M shares stake. Osher Van De Voorde holds 3.73% or 19,649 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 35,423 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 3,012 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Trust Co has 0.05% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 520 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 32,267 shares. M&R Cap Inc accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 2.51% or 638,366 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 31,597 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Btim has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 723 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 1.8% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Tarbox Family Office owns 27 shares. Community National Bank Na invested 0.01% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).