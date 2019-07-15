Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Union Bankshares Lowered Its Holding; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Upped Position in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $351,969 as Valuation Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 5,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 43,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 187,421 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 7, 2015; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, down from 151,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 2.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tyson Foods -1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods: We’re Activating the Ingredients for More Growth – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DOJ Investigates Poultry Processors Over Price-Fixing Allegations – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Playing Chicken With Tyson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 19,155 shares to 46,820 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 10,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,644 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys owns 54,915 shares. Parkside Fin Bancshares And Trust holds 200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) accumulated 142 shares. Tobam reported 52,133 shares stake. Eagle Asset Management Inc, Florida-based fund reported 6,526 shares. National Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hollencrest invested 0.16% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Snow Capital Limited Partnership owns 930,008 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 61,326 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Co reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Republic Investment Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.03% or 7,179 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 41,601 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares to 267,353 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management reported 42,866 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 174,358 were reported by Diversified Trust. Cypress Asset Tx holds 12,220 shares. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 336,369 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability owns 47,574 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company reported 312,029 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc owns 0.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 479,718 shares. Arkansas-based Longer Investments has invested 3.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accuvest Advsr, California-based fund reported 9,134 shares. Asset Mgmt has 25,384 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.62% or 3.98M shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Management reported 4.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.