Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $335,755; Foster & Motley Has Cut Its Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $452,922 as Share Price Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc analyzed 6,335 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc analyzed 3,306 shares as the company's stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,963 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 70,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 4,648 shares to 15,096 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Lg Co Etf (FNDF) by 11,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.73 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares to 56,236 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).