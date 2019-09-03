Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Lowered Position by $324,000 as Stock Value Declined; Vanguard Group Trimmed Its Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Position by $596,206; Market Valuation Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 22,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 5.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.25M, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 158,541 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.80 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $38.02 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 461,162 shares to 4.23 million shares, valued at $90.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 37,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity.