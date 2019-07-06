Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Sterling Investment Management Trimmed Holding; As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Amg Funds Decreased by $584,448 Its Holding

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 31,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 18,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,478 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 43,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 1.40 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 22/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: Exclusive video obtained by the New York Times shows the final days of 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddoc; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 07/05/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times journalist Amy Chozick on Recode Media Her new book is “Chasing Hillary.”

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 45.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. also sold $360,535 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset stated it has 49,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Lc reported 62,600 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 184,845 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Raymond James & invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 2.21 million shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 151,918 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 3,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Slate Path Capital Lp holds 3.79M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 334,890 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 28,599 shares. 2,000 are held by Blume Capital Mgmt. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 102,065 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “An HBO Question Is Giving AT&T Executives a Headache – The New York Times” on June 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Fastly IPO: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why The New York Times Won’t Be Joining Apple’s News Service Anytime Soon – The Motley Fool” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Important Takeaways From The New York Times’ Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The New York Times Company to Webcast First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Ltd Llc reported 2.1% stake. Private Asset holds 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 100,672 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation reported 3.63M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 75,853 shares stake. Madrona Fincl Llc invested in 8,703 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 3.14% or 6.80 million shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt reported 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Victory Cap Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company owns 11,561 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 1.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.71M shares. Diligent Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,125 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 4.66% or 451,957 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 421,596 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nomura reported 61,702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Spotify, Microsoft, Cisco and Facebook – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Best Spot to Buy Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.