Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Sterling Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.67 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Continues to Hold Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC)

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 31,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 1.02M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,629 shares to 57,034 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 143,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 89,789 shares were sold by Gilbert E Scott, worth $8.09M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.