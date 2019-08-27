Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Discovery (DISCK) Market Value Declined While Boyar Asset Management Boosted by $1.26 Million Its Holding

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 1.78M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK)

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 82,186 shares to 233,578 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 30,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sand Hill Llc has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,433 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt invested in 4,000 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodmont Counsel Limited Com holds 36,730 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 28.30 million shares or 0.87% of the stock. Wills Fin Grp Inc Inc has 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,840 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 1.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duncker Streett And Communication stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aqr Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14.95 million shares. 219,634 were accumulated by Capital Invest Counsel. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls has 1.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Assocs Md has invested 3.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Bancorporation And Com Of Newtown holds 9,128 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.