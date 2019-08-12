Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Spectrum Management Group Decreased Its Holding by $503,500; As Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Shares Rose, Holder Stadium Capital Management Trimmed by $1.03 Million Its Position

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.48 million market cap company. It closed at $4.49 lastly. It is down 14.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Exits Universal Technical Institute; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 3.06M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 34,925 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 3,207 shares. Bridgeway holds 139,100 shares. Teton Inc accumulated 130,000 shares. 518,064 were accumulated by Blackrock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 8,519 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Rbf Capital Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 221,437 shares. Moreover, Stadium Management Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,952 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 113,969 shares to 170,965 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 232,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.40 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

