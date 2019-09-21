Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined; As Paychex (PAYX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Decreased Its Position

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 59,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 413,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.01M, down from 473,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.73 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 524,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.71 million, down from 532,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett Inc holds 730 shares. Price Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,900 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 11,059 were accumulated by Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Com. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 3.39M shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co holds 2,645 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,834 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Sfmg Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 3,371 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd owns 7,033 shares. Brookmont Cap invested in 44,908 shares. 72,196 were reported by Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd. North Star Investment Management holds 0.9% or 94,863 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Com Of Nevada invested in 0.07% or 12,483 shares. 394 are held by Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 78,834 shares to 494,395 shares, valued at $24.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 240,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 0.67% or 54,822 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.65% or 422,519 shares. Sns Group Limited Liability reported 20,882 shares. Miller Howard Investments has 2.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Palouse Management Inc invested 1.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co has 43,219 shares. Hallmark Management holds 439,134 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs stated it has 6.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, National Pension has 0.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company reported 89,500 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.99M shares. Moreover, Summit Fin Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 598,500 shares. 19,350 are held by Transamerica Advsrs.