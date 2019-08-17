Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Signaturefd Increased Its Holding; At&T (T) Holding Held by Viking Fund Management Llc

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13841.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 83,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 83,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 216,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 203,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,000 shares to 46,500 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.