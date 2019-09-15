Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake; Sio Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Humana (HUM) by $4.63 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 161.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 17,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 28,307 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $274.69. About 916,606 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE CO. OF AMERICA BUYS HUMANA’S WORKPLACE; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2019 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA INC – FORMER HUMANA DIVISIONAL CFO WILL LEAD HUMANA’S MEDICARE OPERATIONS IN LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI; 02/04/2018 – ThinkAdvisor: Walmart, Humana Move Closer as Separate Upheavals Threaten; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 25,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 447,932 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52 million, down from 473,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 34,225 shares to 76,102 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,464 shares, and cut its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 8,062 shares to 12,491 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.