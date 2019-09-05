Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Sandler Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $10.60 Million; Altria Group Com (MO) Holder Verity Asset Management Boosted Holding by $379,050 as Market Valuation Declined

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1438.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 213,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 13.23M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,095 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 5,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 5.48M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cornerstone Cap owns 3,820 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barnett & Inc stated it has 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). North Star Mgmt Corp holds 26,903 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. American Natl Insurance Tx has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.20M shares. 1,440 were accumulated by Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 0.33% stake. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.90M shares. Waters Parkerson And Company has invested 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 6.07 million are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 26,540 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 10,623 were accumulated by Guyasuta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 1.73% or 161,750 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 256,631 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Associates has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 35,700 were accumulated by Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt owns 44,270 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 2.95% or 153,730 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors has invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has 30,750 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bar Harbor Trust Service invested 5.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,164 were reported by Piershale Group Inc. Wealth Architects Llc holds 0.1% or 6,124 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 51,488 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group Inc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc (Call) by 55,000 shares to 305,000 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 245,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,129 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

