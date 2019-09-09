Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Sabal Trust Co Decreased Its Position by $1.82 Million; As Realpage (RP) Market Value Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Has Raised Stake by $418,620

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 34,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 613,533 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.13M, down from 647,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 6,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 113,153 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, up from 106,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 212,768 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,993 shares to 245,563 shares, valued at $30.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,766.62 down -7.32 points – Nasdaq" published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq" published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq" with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.