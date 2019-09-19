Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $551,448 as Stock Price Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Increased by Lincoln Capital Llc

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 1.65M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spirit Of America Corporation has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Inverness Counsel accumulated 5,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carroll Assocs reported 67,643 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penbrook Lc reported 26,700 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 432,700 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd has 1.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 425,919 shares. Profund Lc invested in 406,092 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Commerce Ma reported 12,566 shares. Beaumont Financial Lc has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 4.13M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,610 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Co reported 172,881 shares stake.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21M and $223.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.