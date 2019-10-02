Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Lowered Stake by $551,448 as Share Price Declined; Samlyn Capital Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 13.36M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 139.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 203,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 349,760 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.48 million, up from 145,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 758,151 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Mngmt reported 2.9% stake. Wright Investors Service holds 1.79% or 85,934 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Management Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,254 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 121,909 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Oakworth Capital holds 0.29% or 28,076 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 1.50 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Interocean Limited Liability Corp holds 318,577 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based Lvw Advisors Limited Liability has invested 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln National holds 44,679 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 19.09 million shares. Strategic Fin Ser reported 114,417 shares. Miles Cap Inc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arizona State Retirement reported 895,735 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 15.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.