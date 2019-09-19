Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Decreased Its Position by $402,059

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 13.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 34.82M shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Delta Electronics Partners with Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) for Digital Transformation and Virtusa (Nasdaq: $VRTU) Joins SAIL – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru has invested 1.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.77M shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.02% or 796,242 shares. First Wilshire Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. Seatown Pte reported 3.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Broderick Brian C stated it has 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 526,220 are held by Synovus Financial Corp. 11.48 million are held by Investec Asset Ltd. Wespac Advisors Ltd has 0.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Ltd Liability invested 3.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 4.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 5.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 18,845 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc holds 0.34% or 10,520 shares in its portfolio. Invest Management Of Virginia Llc owns 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 58,569 shares.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 6,183 shares to 178,497 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Ltd has 2.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25.68 million shares. 124,523 are held by Acg Wealth. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability owns 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 410,292 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 198,584 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 648,321 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Goldman Sachs holds 0.55% or 34.88M shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Citizens Bancorporation Tru reported 163,230 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs reported 124,383 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Community Trust And Inv Communication owns 352,178 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Prns Inc has 3.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Founders Fincl Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 19,478 shares.